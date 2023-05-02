GAO Says Ex-CMS Consultant Gave No Edge In $66M IT Deal

By Daniel Wilson (May 2, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over a $66.4 million Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services information technology task order, ruling CMS reasonably found a contractor had no unfair advantage after hiring a former agency official as a consultant....

