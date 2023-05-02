Union Wants To Challenge Southwest's Colo. Sick Leave Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 2, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Transport Workers Union local unit asked a Colorado federal judge to allow it to enter as a defendant in Southwest Airlines' challenge to a 2020 state law setting up sick leave requirements for workers, saying that it sought to protect the interests of the flight attendants it represents....

