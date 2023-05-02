Tenn. Eye Center To Pay $17M To Settle Kickback Claims

By Rae Ann Varona (May 2, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee specialty eye center has agreed to pay $17 million to settle allegations that it unlawfully handed out free meals, golf outings and other pricey gifts to optometrists in exchange for sending patients its way for cataract surgery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS