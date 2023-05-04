Fraud Case Against Ex-Fla. Mayor Gillum Ends In Hung Jury

By Carolina Bolado (May 4, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury found former Tallahassee mayor and ex-gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum not guilty on Thursday of lying to federal investigators in a corruption case about allegedly misused campaign funds but deadlocked on the remaining 18 fraud charges after almost a week of deliberations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS