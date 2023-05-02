Mich. Panel: COVID Restrictions Challenge May Be Moot

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 2, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Michigan Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday seemed open to a hospitality company's attack on a Michigan law that was used to control gatherings and restrict restaurant and gym operations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the panel questioned if the issue was moot, with most orders long since withdrawn. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS