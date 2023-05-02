Wash. AG Launches Exploratory Campaign For Governor

By Greg Lamm (May 2, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has used the courts and his office to attack Trump-era immigration policy and bolster gun-safety laws and challenge federal restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone, announced Tuesday that he has launched an exploratory campaign for governor, a day after fellow Democrat Jay Inslee announced he would not seek a fourth term as governor....

