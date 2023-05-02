Ex-Atty Gets 5 Years For 'Depraved' Theft From Ohio Widow

By Emily Sawicki (May 2, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A former attorney and onetime elected official in Belmont County, Ohio, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for stealing $882,502 from an 86-year-old widow and dementia patient for whom he was exercising power of attorney, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday....

