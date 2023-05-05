Fla. Legislators Roll Back Mini-TCPA Protections

By Carolina Bolado (May 5, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Amendments to the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act that are waiting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature should rein in what business leaders say is a cottage industry of meritless lawsuits over legitimate texts to customers, but opponents warn the changes could unleash the telemarketing industry and flood Floridians with unwanted calls....

