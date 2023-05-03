Justices Won't Stay 10th Circ. Ruling On Split Jurisdiction

By Tiffany Hu (May 3, 2023, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Tenth Circuit's decision overturning a district court ruling that divided jurisdiction of a trade secrets dispute between two Canadian construction companies, despite claims that the outcome could lead to inconsistent rulings in the U.S. and Canada....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS