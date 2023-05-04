Vape Cos. Seek Order Barring US Rival In 'Elf' TM Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 4, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Chinese vaping companies fighting over the trademarked word "Elf" have escalated their dispute, with the foreign firms now seeking to block the other from selling a product they claim steals their "Elfbar" style and the domestic firm claiming they are ignoring a previous court order prohibiting them from selling Elfbar....

