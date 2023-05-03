Bannon Asks DC Circ. To Toss Contempt Conviction

By Katie Buehler (May 3, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon implored the D.C. Circuit to throw out his contempt of Congress convictions Wednesday, claiming a federal jury was unconstitutionally prohibited from hearing his reasoning for not complying with a subpoena related to the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol....

