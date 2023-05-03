Pa. State Senate Worker Takes Age, Disability Suit To 3rd Circ.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 3, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An office worker for Pennsylvania state Sen. Anthony Williams has asked the Third Circuit to reinstate her age and disability discrimination suit claims against the senator, arguing the lower court erroneously ruled that she had to rope the Democratic Caucus into the claims against Williams to move forward....

