11th Circ. Says Fla. Scrap Metal App Didn't Use Trade Secrets

By David Minsky (May 4, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has declined to reverse the denial of a lower court's preliminary injunction for a scrap metal recycling company suing to stop a former employee from using trade secrets, finding an app he developed only collected data and did not facilitate transactions with existing customers....

