Suit Claims Conn. Nursing School Derailed Students' Careers

By Brian Steele (May 3, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of former Connecticut nursing students sued Stone Academy in state Superior Court on Wednesday over its allegedly inadequate educational offerings and claims that its operators engaged in "predatory and unconscionable conduct" ahead of the for-profit school's sudden closure on Feb. 14, which left their careers in limbo....

