79 Newark Cops Tossed From OT Suit Over Training Time

By Caleb Drickey (May 3, 2023, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A group of 79 Newark, New Jersey, police officers must be dismissed from a Fair Labor Standards Act suit alleging that the city failed to pay them overtime while they trained, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying they joined the suit after the expiration of the statute of limitations....

