Judge Cuts Disgorgement Ex-Atty Owes SEC In Fraud Case

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 3, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A now-disbarred Washington, D.C., attorney must pay over $928,000 as part of an agreement to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims he lied to would-be investors in a purported liquid purification technology startup, after a Connecticut federal judge decided he owes less in disgorgement than the agency requested....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS