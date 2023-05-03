F5 Says Landlord Owes Share Of $458M Seattle Tower Sale

By Faith Williams (May 3, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Digital security company F5 has sued its former landlord in Washington state court, alleging the property owner reneged on a deal to pay the ex-tenant a percentage of the proceeds from the $458 million sale of a Seattle skyscraper that once housed F5's headquarters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS