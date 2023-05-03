Newsom, Calif. Agencies Want Federal Housing Fight Dismissed

By Quinn Wilson (May 3, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state housing agency and a local association of governments want Huntington Beach's federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's housing requirements thrown out of court, saying that the city lacks standing and is conflating following state law with compelled speech....

