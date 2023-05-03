Anti-Union Group Says LAUSD Hid Employee Orientation Info

By Gina Kim (May 3, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An anti-union think tank has sued Los Angeles Unified School District officials in California federal court after it was denied access to information regarding the time, location and date of new employee orientations, claiming it was blocked from educating new hires about their First Amendment rights to refuse union membership....

