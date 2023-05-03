EPA Proposes Extending Core CWA Protections To Tribes

By Ali Sullivan (May 3, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to expand core federal water quality standards to Native American reservations that lack Clean Water Act standards — a move the federal agency says will boost protections for 76,000 miles of rivers and streams and 1.9 million acres of open surface waters on tribes' reservations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS