Congress Poised To Act Amid Explosion of State PBM Laws

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 5, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate panel's upcoming consideration of legislation clamping down on pharmacy benefit managers — intermediaries between insurers, pharmacists and drugmakers — comes as state measures seeking to regulate these companies have rapidly proliferated, leaving all 50 states with some kind of PBM-related law on their books....

