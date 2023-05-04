Venue Agreement Dictates Dismissal Of Doc's Hair Robot Suit

By Mike Curley (May 4, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals panel has thrown out a cosmetic medicine doctor's suit that alleges he was injured by a faulty hair transplant robot, saying that while he is not a signatory to the sales agreement between his practice and the robot's maker, his claims are related to the agreement and therefore subject to its forum clause....

