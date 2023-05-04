Railways Want $14M In Costs For Defeating CSX Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid (May 4, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Now that Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and the smaller railroad it was accused of abusing its majority stake in have fought off antitrust claims brought by minority stake owner CSX Transportation Inc., the railways want back the $14 million they spent on the battle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS