Judge Denies Bid To Restore Electricity To Crypto Miner

By Danielle Ferguson (May 4, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday denied a bitcoin mining company's request to order its landlord to restore electrical services, saying the crypto company didn't show how its reputation would be harmed if the electricity isn't brought back to the level it used to receive....

