Option Care Health To Merge With Amedisys In $3.6B Deal

By Gina Kim (May 3, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP and McDermott Will & Emery-led Option Care Health and Amedisys Inc., guided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, have agreed to merge in a $3.6 billion deal which will blend the companies' complementary health care businesses and better serve patients, according to an announcement Wednesday....

