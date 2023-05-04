Ex-Trump Aide Says DOD Stalling 'Deep State' Book Release

By Katie Buehler (May 4, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is unlawfully preventing the publication of a former Trump aide's memoir about his time in government and the so-called "deep state" by dragging out its review of the book for classified information, the aide claims in a new Washington, D.C., federal lawsuit seeking an order to wrap up the process....

