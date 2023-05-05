Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Motley Rice's Joe Rice

By Cara Salvatore (May 5, 2023, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Changing schools often as the child of a Southern textile worker, Joe Rice learned people skills that have helped shape his career and drive some of the most significant public health settlements of the past 25 years....

