TD Bank And First Horizon Nix $13B Merger Over Uncertainty

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 4, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT) -- TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corp. announced on Thursday that they have called off their planned $13.4 billion merger more than a year after it was announced, citing uncertainty as to whether it would be able to gain regulatory approvals by an extended May deadline....

