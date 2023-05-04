Court OKs Sale Of FTX's LedgerX Biz To Miami Exchange Co.

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 4, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd. got a Delaware bankruptcy court's approval Thursday to sell its LedgerX LLC derivatives platform and clearinghouse business to a subsidiary of global trading company Miami International Holdings Inc. after no one raised objections to the $35 million cash sale....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS