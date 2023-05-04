Federal Oversight Of AI In Health Care Is Taking Shape

By Jeremy Sherer, Amy Joseph and Monica Massaro (May 4, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- On April 18, the Office of the National Coordinator of Healthcare Technology within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a significant proposed rule which begins to outline one means by which the federal government is looking to oversee the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in health care.[1]...

