Willkie, Freshfields Help Score NY Medicaid Dental Expansion

We are pleased many of these outdated practices are now eliminated or updated in accordance with current dental practices, so that all New Yorkers have access to appropriate care.

New York's Medicaid Program

The Medicaid program was created by the federal government in 1965 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Medicare and Medicaid Act, and expanded significantly by the Affordable Care Act of 2010.



States set their own rules for implementing the program, but they must follow federal laws including the Medicaid Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.



In New York, the types of dental care covered by Medicaid are spelled out in a protocol called the Dental Manual.