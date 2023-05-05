CFPB Ask Justices To Hold Online Lender To $50M Judgment

By Daniel Ducassi (May 4, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to pass up a defunct online payday lender's challenge to a $50 million in-house judgment, arguing that the proceeding complied with the standards set in the court's 2018 decision in Lucia v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS