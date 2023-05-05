Warren Blasts First Republic Execs For Bonuses, Stock Sales

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 4, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has excoriated the former president and CEO of First Republic Bank for his "gross mismanagement" of the now-failed lender, requesting details about problems at the bank, its executives' recent bonuses and stock sales and its efforts to lobby for weakened federal banking regulations....

