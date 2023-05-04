11th Circ. Won't Undo IBM's Arbitration Win In Age Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 4, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld an arbitrator's decision to toss a fired IBM worker's age bias claim because she sent it to the company a day late, rejecting her argument that the arbitrator strayed beyond the bounds of his authority....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS