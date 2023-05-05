Chamber To Ask 6th Circ. To Revive SEC Proxy Challenge

By Sydney Price (May 4, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups are planning to ask the Sixth Circuit to revive a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission improperly revised rules governing proxy advisory firms after a Tennessee federal judge dismissed their suit last week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS