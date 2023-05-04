Pistons Ex-Staffer Sues Team Exec For Sexual Misconduct

By Elaine Briseño (May 4, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A former employee of the NBA's Detroit Pistons launched a lawsuit Thursday in a Michigan state court alleging that the team's its assistant general manager, Rob Murphy, relentlessly sexually harassed her for months, including groping her and saying he wanted to "put a baby in her," and the team took no action....

