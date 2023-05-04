Insurer Says It Won't Cover Motocross Co.'s FTC Settlement

By Riley Murdock (May 4, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- An EMC Insurance unit asked a North Carolina federal court to declare that it doesn't owe motocross company Cycra Inc. and one of its officers coverage for $221,000 they agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission as part of a consent order over allegations of false advertising....

