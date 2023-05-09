FTC's Framework For Assessing Direct Selling Cos. Is Flawed

By Branko Jovanovic, Pablo Robles and Lia Bozzone (May 9, 2023, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Ever since the parties filed post-trial briefs in late November 2022, the proponents and opponents of direct selling have been anxiously awaiting U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn's decision in Federal Trade Commission v. Neora LLC, in which the FTC alleged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that Neora operated an illegal pyramid scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS