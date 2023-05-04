Philip Morris Must Pay NC Franchise Tax, Biz Court Rules

By Peter McGuire (May 4, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's administrative appeals agency was unauthorized to decide the constitutionality of state tax laws when it let Philip Morris USA Inc. avoid paying $300,000 the tobacco company owed the Tar Heel State, according to a business court ruling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS