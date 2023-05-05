9th Circ. Urged To Stop $6B Student Debt Cancellation

By Craig Clough (May 5, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Three educational institutions named in a settlement that completely discharges about $6 billion in loans from 151 schools told the Ninth Circuit on Friday that the deal violated their due process rights and exceeded the authority of the U.S. Department of Education on an unprecedented scale. ...

