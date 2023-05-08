Attorneys Should Have An Ethical Duty To Advance DEI

By Elena Mitchell (May 8, 2023, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, companies increasingly began performing racial equity and civil rights assessments to measure company performance in terms of achieving goals related to social justice and diversity, equity and inclusion.[1]...

