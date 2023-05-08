Climate Change Clarifications To Expect From World Court

By Marney Cheek, Nikhil Gore and Minwoo Kim (May 8, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The International Court of Justice will issue an opinion on the legal obligations of states with regard to climate change and the legal consequences of those obligations, following a United Nations General Assembly resolution on March 1 requesting an advisory opinion from the court....

