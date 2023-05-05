SEC Hits Florida Man With Suit Alleging $5.9M Ponzi Scheme

By Faith Williams (May 5, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a suit against a Florida man claiming he defrauded more than 100 investors out of almost $5.9 million in a Ponzi scheme that targeted the Black community in Jacksonville....

