Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Podcast

Pro Say: A Green Light For More Ed Sheeran Songs

Law360 (May 5, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- It's not every day an international pop star plays guitar on the stand. But that's precisely what happened in the trial that preceded a New York federal jury's finding that Ed Sheeran's 2014 ballad "Thinking Out Loud" does not infringe Marvin Gaye's iconic hit "Let's Get It On."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!