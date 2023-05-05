Fed. Circ. Questions Bid To Revive Dish Case After Alice Ax

By Ryan Davis (May 5, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday pushed back on a patent owner's argument that a video compression patent it asserted against Dish Network's Sling TV streaming service was wrongly invalidated for claiming an abstract idea, with one judge saying similar patents "rarely" survive....

