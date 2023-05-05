Negligence Alone Not Enough To Win Fees, Mich. Panel Says

By Emily Sawicki (May 5, 2023, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Michigan attorney who was negligent in representing a company in a workers' compensation suit did not act with "malice" or "fraud," and therefore that client cannot ask his firm to pony up more than $300,000 to pay for the lawyers hired as replacements, a Michigan state appeals panel has determined....

