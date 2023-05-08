Judge Finds Rehab Center Failed To Prove Harm In Ordinance

By Brent Godwin (May 8, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey drug and alcohol rehabilitation center that wants to expand will have to abide by a South Amboy city ordinance that restricts the size of its facility, with a federal judge saying that the center failed to show the ordinance caused irreparable harm....

