Milberg Nets $85K In Fees On NC Data Breach Deal With CPAs

By Hayley Fowler (May 8, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina judge awarded about $85,000 in attorney fees — a reduced amount — to Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC after the firm secured a class action settlement with an accounting office over a data breach that affected nearly 16,000 clients....

