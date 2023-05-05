Napoli Shkolnik Accused Of Firing Atty Over Bias Complaints

By Emmy Freedman (May 5, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Chinese-American personal injury attorney slapped Napoli Shkolnik PLLC with a lawsuit in New York federal court, claiming the firm blocked her and other workers of color from rising in its ranks and then fired her after she complained about the office's lack of diversity....

