Exec Says Denver Hydroponics Co. Failed To Pay Bonuses

By Rachel Riley (May 5, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A former executive of the national hydroponics retailer GrowGeneration claims its subsidiaries failed to pay him commission and bonuses from his time overseeing the chain's New England stores and have moved locations to avoid paying other regional executives what they're owed....

